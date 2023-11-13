OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Office officials say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 231 North.

Sheriff Adam Wright says a pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck on the 12000 block of Highway 231 North, near the Daviess County line.

According to Wright, the road has now been reopened after being closed for about an hour and a half.

We will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.