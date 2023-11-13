OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Office officials say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 231 North.

Sheriff Adam Wright says a pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck on the 12000 block of Highway 231 North, near the Daviess County line.

According to Wright, the road has now been reopened after being closed for about an hour and a half.

We will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Bugtussle area of Monroe County
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 11-10-23: Playoffs Round 2
Police are asking for help in identifying the individuals and the alleged SUV they left in.
BGPD looking for burglary suspects who broke into a business

Latest News

Broadway United Methodist Church will be hosting community dinner on Thanksgiving Day. All are...
Broadway United Methodist Church to host community dinner on Thanksgiving Day
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say
Samaritan's Purse housing project
Breathitt County housing rebuild continues
Adam Green (left), a 16-year Army veteran, saved Air Force veteran John Curney after he choked...
Army veteran saves choking Air Force veteran on his birthday