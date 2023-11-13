Opportunity Day to help launch careers in Bowling Green

(WHSV)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will hold an Opportunity Expo in the Bowling Green Opportunity Center on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m.

The event is designed for people who want to launch or relaunch their careers and will have meet and greets with community partners.

Before the expo, Goodwill will also have a reentry simulation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. where participants will roleplay individuals recently released from jail or prison who are attempting to reintegrate into society.

The center is located at 1806 U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green.

