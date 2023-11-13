Section of KY 101 in Scottsville to temporarily close

(WYMT)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A utility project by the City of Scottsville in Allen County will temporarily close a section of KY 101.

The closure is expected to begin Wednesday, and last up to a week.

The closure on KY 101 will be between E. Poplar Street and E. Cedar Street at mile point 0.2.

Trucks and other large vehicles will need to seek alternate route.

Trucks will be prohibited north of the square and south of Southern States.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North
Human remains found in Bugtussle area of Monroe County
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

A forest fire burns in Perry County, Kentucky
Gov. Beshear provides update on wildfires
Opportunity Day to help launch careers in Bowling Green
Hundreds of people fill the Little Flock Baptist Church parking for a vigil to remember the two...
Hundreds gather at a Bullitt County church to remember boys killed in their home
House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his proposal to avoid a partial government shutdown on...
Experts break down potential impacts if U.S. aid to Ukraine and Israel cut from spending bill