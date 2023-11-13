Section of KY 101 in Scottsville to temporarily close

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A utility project by the City of Scottsville in Allen County will temporarily close a section of KY 101.

The closure is expected to begin Wednesday, and last up to a week.

The closure on KY 101 will be between E. Poplar Street and E. Cedar Street at mile point 0.2.

Trucks and other large vehicles will need to seek alternate route.

Trucks will be prohibited north of the square and south of Southern States.

