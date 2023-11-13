Son of Hollywood agent arrested after torso found, family members missing

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A murder investigation is gripping Hollywood.

Samuel Haskell, the son of a former top Hollywood agent, has been arrested after a woman’s torso was found in a trash container near his home last week.

It’s the same house where Haskell lived with his wife and her parents, who are still missing.

This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei Haskell, left, and her parents, YanXiang Wang and Gaoshan Li. Mei's husband, Samuel Haskell IV, is suspected of killing her. Police have arrested Haskell IV, in connection with the discovery of a torso of a dismembered female body and the disappearance of his wife and her live-in parents. The LAPD confirmed Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, the arrest of Haskell on suspicion of murder while officials attempt to identify the torso that was found within a bag in a dumpster several days earlier. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

Police said they discovered blood and other evidence inside.

Haskell is due in court Monday.

It was a gruesome discovery, a woman’s torso found in a garbage bag by someone looking through a trash bin in a Los Angeles neighborhood Wednesday.

“The remains are of an unidentified female. The arms and other parts of her body are missing, including the head,” said Detective Efren Gutierrez, homicide detective with Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said evidence led them to Samuel Haskell, who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He’s the son of Emmy-winning producer and former Hollywood agent Sam Haskell, who served as an agent for Kathie Lee Gifford, Whoopi Goldberg, Dolly Parton, George Clooney and others.

The 35-year-old lived with his wife, in-laws and three children, and while the children are safe, the wife and the in-laws are still missing.

“Lovely family is there. It’s devastating. That woman that’s missing, the grandmother, I don’t know what. We are praying for her to survive, to know what happened.”

Neighbors said they are shocked and scared.

“I don’t know what to say. Nobody should die like that,” neighbor Irene Melcher said.

“I don’t know what kind of person can do that, honestly. It’s another human being whether you know them of not is a human being, and it’s very scary, very scary,” said Yailan Gonzalez.

It’s unclear if Haskell has an attorney.

Multiple reports indicate that the torso is believed to be his wife’s, and while details of what happened are limited, authorities said the type of crime is telling.

“If a murder suspect is dismembering a body, it’s typically to delay identification so that by implication would be that they are known to each other,” Gutierrez said.

