Sunshine to start off your week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Here is a look at your forecast for the coming week!

Monday: Temperatures warm up to the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine for Monday (WBKO)

Monday night: Temperatures drop to the upper 30s with few clouds tonight.

Tuesday: Temperatures warm up to the mid-60s with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday night: Temperatures cool down to near 40 degrees with more clouds starting to build in.

Wednesday: The day will start out partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures do warm up into the upper 60s which is above normal for this time of year.

Clouds building in for Wednesday (WBKO)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.