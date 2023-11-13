Warren County Parks and Recreation teams with Feeding America to distribute food

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the second Monday of each month, between 9 to 11 a.m., hundreds of families line up at Ephram White Park to receive food assistance.

The initiative is part of the Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). Both are administered by Feeding America in collaboration with the Warren County Parks and Recreation (WCPR).

“We serve approximately 300 households monthly through the TEFAP Program and an additional 200 households of seniors through the CSFP Program. The process involves a 30-45 minute wait for those in line, illustrating the high demand for such assistance,” said Joseph Gott, Facilities Superintendent for WCPR.

While many families are pre-registered for these programs, on-site registration is available for those who meet the necessary qualifications. The criteria includes being a Warren County resident or from a nearby county, and the number of people in the household, in addition to assessing gross income per month.

For individuals unable to attend during the designated distribution times, an alternative option is available. The gym at Ephram White Park serves as a pickup point for those who miss the distribution window, operating from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As they help families get the assistance they need, WCPR also needs help when it comes to distributing food items.

“We could use volunteers. Today, we have two volunteers, but we used to average about 30 volunteers a month. We really don’t need that many, but we could use about 10 volunteers a month,” Gott said. “If you know of an agency looking to contribute volunteer time, we could use the help,”

If you are interested in volunteering or learning how to receive services, you can contact the Ephram White Gym at 270-282-8610 for more information.

