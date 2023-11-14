Another mild day!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though it’s another cold start to the day, temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s this afternoon.

Cloud cover will dominate but we should see some peaks of sunshine here and there. Mild temperatures, low humidity, and breezy winds have increased our danger for wildfires. A burn ban has been placed for Barren and Metcalfe counties today because of that risk. Any fires that are lit will easily spread, so please avoid burns for the time being. Our next best shot at some much needed rain comes Friday. Expect widespread showers through the morning and afternoon. We dry out by the weekend with temperatures taking a tumble into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

