Attorney General-Elect Coleman announces transition team; priorities for new term

Attorney General-Elect Coleman announces transition team; priorities for term
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The incoming Attorney General says he has a team of diverse people that will help in the transition process.

Russell Coleman was elected last Tuesday. He says his team is made up of prosecutors, attorneys, public servants and non-profit leaders. He says they represent interests from all over Kentucky.

From now until January, Coleman, a Republican Attorney General-Elect succeeding Daniel Cameron, says his team will be tasked with transitioning into a role that he says will be focused on protecting Kentucky families.

The men and women joined Coleman in the capitol rotunda. There are 26 people. He says they are from the rivers to the mountains. Coleman was elected the state’s 52nd Attorney General a week ago. The former FBI agent and US Attorney says he wants to focus on curbing the drug flow and stopping the agenda coming from Washington, DC, that he says does not make sense.

“My plan is to use the best leaders, the best advocates with a deputy of experience on these very issues. You see them on my right and on my left. You see the convening authority placed into action,” said Coleman.

Coleman says he did congratulate Governor Beshear on his win and says he will be looking forward to working with the Governor’s office. He says protecting families is not R or D.

Coleman says his deputy attorney general and transition team co-chair is Rob Duncan and that his senior counsel is former state senator Will Schroder.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Kentucky State Police responded to wrecked vehicle off of exit 30 near Louisville road.
Kentucky State Police investigating vehicle crash near Louisville Road
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North
A pickup truck remains in the road as units from the Warren County Sheriff's Office investigate...
Russellville Road crash sends 2 to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now...
Target will be closed on Thanksgiving

Latest News

With that information in mind, many communities across the Commonwealth have implemented burn...
Over 27,000 acres burned in eastern KY fires, dry conditions continue
When it comes to donating used coats, check for holes, stains, or any other issues.
Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club accepting donations for 32nd annual ‘Coats for Kids’ drive
The Kiwanis Club consulted with parents of children with special needs and adults with special...
The Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green creates Sensory Music Garden
KDF officials expect the bad wildfire season to continue with minimal rain in the forecast.
Over 27,000 acres burned in eastern KY fires, dry conditions continue
BGJWC President Liz Bernard Clark said when it comes to donating used coats, check for holes,...
Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club accepting donations for 32nd annual ‘Coats for Kids’ drive