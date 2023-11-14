BG man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual crimes against a minor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Robert Blake McClure received the maximum sentence for sexual crimes against a minor.

In February 2022, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint of a sexual assault involving a child.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man charged with sexual assault of a child in Warren County

Deputies found out during the investigation that an eight-year-old girl said she was being sexually assaulted by a family friend.

At the time, McClure had already been arrested on rape charges as a fugitive warrant out of Alabama and in the Warren County Regional Jail.

In Alabama, court records showed he currently faces allegations that he assaulted a juvenile there.

McClure was charged on Feb. 10 with first-degree rape, victim under 12, and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal act under 16 years of age.

The Bowling Green Police Department also charged McClure with first-degree sexual abuse.

McClure currently has an out-of-state hold, and it was ordered that the 20-year sentence is to run consecutively with any sentencing that comes with the hold.

The state will also tender an order that McClure with be a lifetime registerer on the sex offender registration.

The victim’s father grew emotional in court today when speaking about what his daughter went through.

“My daughter doesn’t sleep,” he said. “She needs to get a therapist. She slept on my couch last night, telling my wife that she had to pray to god to sleep in her own bed because she was scared to go in there because of this man.”

McClure received 20 years and will not be eligible for parole until 85 percent of it is served.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.