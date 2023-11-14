Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club accepting donations for 32nd annual ‘Coats for Kids’ drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the weather gets colder, children waiting at bus stops, walking, or simply playing outside will need a winter coat.

To help ease the burden for children and their families who may not be able to get one, the Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club is currently accepting new or gently used coats for their 32nd annual Coats for Kids donation drive.

“We have always done Coats for Kids and we’ve become known for that. That’s what people really identify the club with. It’s something that people really have a heart for every year. When we start the drive, we just get inundated with coats and we’re so grateful for that,” said BGJWC President Liz Bernard Clark.

Currently, coat donations can be made at the Bowling Green Police Department at the cruiser located in the front of the building or at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Cruiser inside the Greenwood Mall.

Clark said when it comes to donating used coats, check for holes, stains, or any other issues.

“When we say gently used, we really do mean gently used,” she said. “So think about coats that kids have outgrown before they got much wear, things that don’t have holes or stains or odors.”

Clark also added that a good rule of thumb is to think about if you or your child would want to wear the coat.

”If someone is experiencing hard circumstances, that does not mean that they deserve less,” Clark said. “So that is really important that we you know, give these kids that coat they can be proud of.”

The drive runs from now until Dec. 1, however, they will accept coats after that date.

“If on December 3, someone calls me and says I have 10 new coats, we’re definitely going to accept that,” Clark said, “but the official mark is December 1.”

If you want to send a monetary donation, you can PayPal BGJRWC@YAHOO.COM.

For more information about ‘Coats for Kids” visit their Facebook page.

For more about the BGJWC, click here.

