Bowling Green man charged with Fentanyl trafficking following task force investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was charged Monday after a traffic stop by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.

Tyrell Whitney, 26, was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (over 28 grams of Fentanyl), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces to 5 pounds.

According to the task force, the arrest was made after two covert drug purchases of over 1,000 M-30 Fentanyl Tablets from Whitney.

He was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team on Stonebridge Lane in Bowling Green at 5 p.m. on Monday without resistance, according to a release.

During his arrest, $2,308 in cash was seized as well.

A search warrant was also obtained for Whitney’s home on Moss Creek Avenue where they found 1,879 additional M-30 Fentanyl tablets, 1 pound of high grade processed marijuana, THC marijuana edibles, $29,426 in cash, a money counter and two guns.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Whitney was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail where he remains as of Tuesday with no bond.

