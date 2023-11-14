The “Flavor Queen” Janine Washle bakes up a sweet Cranberry Breakfast Tart

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Flavor Queen, a.k.a Janine Washle joins Midday Live this week with Kelly Austin and Isaac Calvert.

The Queen shows us how to make Cranberry Breakfast Tarts.

The tarts are warm and sweet with plenty of filling and topped off with icing.

An easy and fun recipe to make with the kids or grandkids.

Here’s how to make them!

Cranberry Breakfast Tarts

(Uses leftover or extra canned cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie spice)

Ingredients:

1 tube original crescent dough sheet

1/4 cup whole berry cranberry sauce (do not use gelatin-based relish)

1/4 cup strawberry jam

1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice

Glaze:

1/3 cup sifted powdered sugar

1-1/2 tsp cold water

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Turn out dough sheet onto a piece of parchment paper cut to fit a large baking sheet.

Press out thick end until sheet is evenly thick. Straighten edges by pressing edges with the back of a knife.

Make filling by combining cranberry sauce, strawberry jam, and spice in a medium non-stick skillet set over medium-high heat. Bring mixture to a boil, adjust heat to medium-high. Continue to cook until mixture reduces, excess liquid is evaporated, and mixture resembles jam, about 7-10 minutes. Remove from heat, and cool slightly.

Using a pizza cutter, cut dough sheet in half length-wise. Then cut into quarters (total of 8).

Brush edges of each rectangle with a little cold water using a pastry brush. Put a generous teaspoon of filling in center of four rectangles. Top each with the remaining rectangles. Press down firmly to adhere to the dough. Pick up the tarts and space them out on the tray. Then take a dinner fork and press the tines into the edges of the dough of each tart.

Bake in preheated oven until tarts are a rich golden brown. Remove from oven. Cool to warm before applying glaze. Best eaten the same day.

Glaze: Stir together powdered sugar, and water until smooth. Drizzle or spoon over the tops of each tart.

Thanksgiving pre-orders

The Flavor Queen Thanksgiving pre-order menue (WBKO)

Are you ready for Thanksgiving, but really don’t have the time or enough guests to make a feast?

The Flavor Queen is taking orders for Thanksgiving dinner.

She is offering a full Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings plus dessert for a fraction of the cost of making it at home.

The Queen will be bringing pre-ordered dinners to Bowling Green for pickup on Wednesday, November 22.

Customers can pick up their orders from the Flavor Queen’s catering truck in the Dillard’s parking lot (Cave Mill Rd. side) in Bowling Green at a selected time on the day of pick-up.

Place your Thanksgiving pre-order now through November 15th by calling 270-242-9904.

Click here for the Thanksgiving and dessert menu.

The Flavor Queen can be found at:

K’s Cafe in Clarkson, Ky

The Flavor Queen on Facebook and Instagram

