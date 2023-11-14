Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park receives grant for Environmental Education Programs

An Environmental Education Ranger explains how Mammoth Cave formed to a school group before...
An Environmental Education Ranger explains how Mammoth Cave formed to a school group before descending into the Historic Entrance at Mammoth Cave National Park.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park has received a $25,596 Open OutDoors for Kids grant from the National Park Foundation to pay for several school groups to participate in ranger-led environmental educational programs and teacher workshops.

“We are so excited to have been selected to receive this important grant from the National Park Foundation,” said Rachelle Wright, Director of the Friends. “Mammoth Cave National Park offers an amazing opportunity for kids to learn about the natural and human history of the outstanding cave and karst landscape of our region and diverse forest ecosystem above it. The Friends are proud to help foster these new relationships and educational experiences for our many students across the region.”

Open OutDoors for Kids grants allow students to immerse themselves in national parks through field trips, classroom engagements and educational activities.

The program’s goal is to deepen connections to our natural and cultural world, creating lifelong national park stewards.

Each year over 50,000 students and teachers experience Mammoth Cave National Park through ranger-led educational tours and programs.

Grants like the one received by the NPF help reduce some of the costs of the visit for the schools and allows more students to be able to experience their park in-person.

