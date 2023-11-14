Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ryleigh Wood

Ryleigh Wood is a kindergartener at Glasgow's Highland Elementary that has a special message...
Ryleigh Wood is a kindergartener at Glasgow’s Highland Elementary that has a special message for everyone beginning their day.(William Battle | WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryleigh Wood is a kindergartener at Glasgow’s Highland Elementary that has a special message for everyone beginning their day.

“Good morning, everybody, have a good day, that’s what I say,” Wood said.

Every day, while waiting for the school bus, she can be seen holding a sign delivering that very message as she smiles and waves at morning commuters.

“I hold the sign to make people happy and feel good,” Wood said. “Happiness is all around town.”

Her daily routine has become a source of inspiration and positivity for those who encounter her infectious enthusiasm, and it was a community member who brought the sign to the attention of the school.

The community’s response to Ryleigh’s morning ritual has been overwhelmingly positive, and in turn, it brightens her day.

“When people wave back and honk their horns, they make me feel happy,” Wood said.

In a world often filled with hustle and bustle, Ryleigh’s simple gesture serves as a reminder of the power of genuine, uncomplicated kindness that carries throughout the school day. Her commitment to spreading kindness has created a more inclusive and supportive environment for her peers.

“She comes in smiling every morning. She greets us with a hug. She’s always handing out compliments to others. She will tell them good morning in the hallway. Anyone that she sees and passes, she likes to welcome them to our classroom so that’s her job as our greeter,” said Angela Miller, one of Ryleigh’s teachers.

“If somebody looks lonely at lunch and they don’t have anybody to talk to, she’s always one of the first ones to go and make sure that person is included in whatever they’re missing out on,” said Hannah Wyatt, another of Ryleigh’s teachers.

For Ryleigh, kindness is a way of life, and she offers a simple yet profound piece of advice to everyone: “Kindness is not that different, you just need to be kind to others. You can be nice, but don’t be mean.”

