The Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green creates Sensory Music Garden

By William Battle
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green marked a historic milestone this summer as it celebrated its 100th anniversary.

In honor of this special occasion, the club gifted the Bowling Green community with an all-inclusive Kiwanis Sensory Music Garden at Basil-Griffin Park.

The park has been a popular destination for locals, and the new addition aims to make it even more accessible and enjoyable for all residents.

The Kiwanis Club consulted with parents of children with special needs and adults with special needs during the planning phase of their 100th-anniversary project.

The result was a sensory music garden playground equipped with eight structures designed to stimulate multiple senses, catering especially to children with physical, neurological, and developmental differences.

The new sensory music garden seeks to provide an inclusive and welcoming space for children of all abilities.

The club anticipates that thousands of children will benefit from the engaging and enriching experiences offered by the sensory music garden’s sounds, textures, and more.

