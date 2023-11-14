Shopping in a winter wonderland: tips to help budget for the holidays

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we brace ourselves for holiday shopping, The Franklin Business and Professional Women’s group is working to help moms prepare their holiday budget.

“As women, we like to over give and overdo it, we’re often faced with being the sole Santa of the family,” Chris McCoy, Vice President of the Franklin B&PW said. “When we want to get more, if we follow a budget and have bought all our gifts for people, we tend to then think about adding a few more.”

Franklin B&PW President Altasia Clay’s biggest piece of advice? Have a basic plan for what all you’ll be buying and spending and be sure to keep track of your expenses.

“That can help them save money in the end, because then they know what they need to budget for. We talked about meal prepping, and other things to where they can create a budget and that’ll help them going forward,” Clay said. “I always tell people, you know, Christmas is December 25, bills are going to be due come January 1. So you have to prepare and be ready for those.”

Clay also advises if you’re guilty of going into stores and overspending, bring in a set amount of cash to give yourself a hard limit.

“That’s gonna cut out those extra deals that you see that you just want, so take a set amount and always talk yourself out of it,” Clay said.

For McCoy, she advises shopping your closet for a potential re-gift or giving something more sentimental like your time to save a few bucks.

“You perhaps can’t afford a $30 item, which isn’t a lot, but to some people $30 is their water bill or what have you,” McCoy said. “There’s nothing wrong with re-gifting, you might have gotten a gift, that’s not your taste.”

As far as the treats for the seemingly endless holiday parties, Clay and McCoy both say you shouldn’t feel obligated to bring anything, but to shop your pantry for what you already have if you do.

