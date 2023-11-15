Burn ban issued for Warren County

Burn ban file graphic.(Source: MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A burn ban has been issued for Warren County effective immediately.

This includes all open burning in all areas of the county.

The order states that a lack of rain in recent weeks has produced dry conditions and poses an increased risk of damage to structures, vehicle, property, brush and woodlands.

This order was issued with consultation with the area fire department chiefs.

