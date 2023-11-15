Burn ban issued for Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A burn ban has been issued for Warren County effective immediately.

This includes all open burning in all areas of the county.

The order states that a lack of rain in recent weeks has produced dry conditions and poses an increased risk of damage to structures, vehicle, property, brush and woodlands.

This order was issued with consultation with the area fire department chiefs.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.