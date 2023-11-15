Community Christmas tree delivered to SkyPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) had a special delivery: a 32-foot-tall White Fir Christmas Tree.

Each year SkyPAC sets up a community Christmas Tree in front of the building, and the tree this year happens to be 10 feet taller than the previous year.

The Downtown Redevelopment Authority initially contacted Twin Bridges Tree Farm, asking if they could donate a tree.

Owner Eddie Beane says the tree is fresh-cut, locally grown, and one of the tallest trees he has ever grown.

“The way it is right now, it’s 32 feet,” Beane said. “When it was growing, it was closer to probably 36 or 38 it was a big tree.”

The tree topper, created by artisan metal worker Randal Erskine, will be made of repurposed materials from the 2021 tornado.

“Not only do we love the Christmas spirit here, but this whole star topper actually symbolizes how the whole community came together to help each other,” Erskine said. “Even though we took something that was devastating and just uprooted so many lives we still were able to, as a community, make something beautiful. We wanted to show this off in the star. How you can take something as tragic as a tornado and make something beautiful that the whole community can enjoy.”

Not only will the tree have a one-of-a-kind decoration, but a special guest has been invited to light up the tree.

BGPD Officer Matt Davis, who was recently shot on the job and awarded a Silver Metal will be doing the honors.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us all to symbolically thank him for his service as a police officer, putting his life on the line like all police officers do for law enforcement,” President And CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky Jeff Reed said. “I think it just shows hopefully our gratitude as a community to honor him in a small way.”

The lighting of the tree will take place on Friday, Dec.1 at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.