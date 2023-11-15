Dry and warmer Thursday

Showers are coming on Friday and more rain is likely as we get into early next week.
By David Wolter
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another quiet night ahead before those temperatures warm up nicely on Thursday. Expect highs in the lower and middle 70s. The fire danger remains elevated thanks to the very low humidity in place. A cold front is going to bring some beneficial rain showers on Friday. While rain totals are expected to be light, any rainfall will certainly be welcomed.

A cold front will bring rain on Friday then cooler, but mainly sunny skies over the weekend.
A cold front will bring rain on Friday then cooler, but mainly sunny skies over the weekend.(WBKO)

THE WEEKEND: Drier and cooler conditions are in store for Saturday and Sunday. Highs look fairly seasonable, but lows dip back down into that frosty range.

This system will bring rain and even some wet snowflakes further north, so it could have an...
This system will bring rain and even some wet snowflakes further north, so it could have an impact on travel for some early next week.(WBKO)

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL: Another weather maker is likely to head this way on Monday and continue to move through Tuesday. We may be looking at more of a soaking rain with this system. Most of the showers will be out on Wednesday, which for local travel is good timing for one of the biggest travel days of the year. We will keep you updated on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
A pickup truck remains in the road as units from the Warren County Sheriff's Office investigate...
Russellville Road crash sends 2 to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Kentucky State Police responded to wrecked vehicle off of exit 30 near Louisville road.
Kentucky State Police investigating vehicle crash near Louisville Road
Tyrell Whitney
Bowling Green man charged with Fentanyl trafficking following task force investigation
Ladybugs Fritter and Fries food truck after sustaining major damages due to the truck catching...
Food vendor starts fundraiser for local food truck destroyed in fire

Latest News

Showers are coming on Friday and more rain is likely as we get into early next week.
Some active weather ahead
Wildfire Danger
The difference between Special Weather Statements for fire and Red Flag Warnings
The difference between Special Weather Statements for fire and Red Flag Warnings
The difference between Special Weather Statements for fire and Red Flag Warnings
A very warm Wednesday!
A very warm Wednesday!