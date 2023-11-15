Food vendor starts fundraiser for local food truck destroyed in fire

Ladybugs Fritter and Fries food truck after sustaining major damages due to the truck catching...
Ladybugs Fritter and Fries food truck after sustaining major damages due to the truck catching fire.(Jennifer Stafford)
By Presley Allen
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A week ago, the owner of Ladybug Fritters and Fries Jennifer Stafford received a phone call that her full-time food truck had gone up in flames.

“I had the fire [department] and police from Franklin, both of them, call me on separate lines saying that my truck was fully engulfed on I-65,” Stafford said. “It was just devastating. I’ve had ladybugs going since 2017 and worked really, really hard to keep it going.”

The truck has been out of operation since, and Stafford was convinced that this was the end of her food truck business.

However, after posting to Facebook that there was no coming back from the fire, she was stunned by the support she received from the community.

“It’s just been amazing,” she said. “The outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and our community. It’s been really amazing and it kind of helps when you’re depressed and down in the dumps about something that’s happened, but when you know that people are behind you, it really does help.”

Owner of Pippin Pop Popcorn Shoppe, Ashley Lawn, took it upon herself to help out. She sent a message to the community about doing a pop-up shop to help Stafford.

After an overwhelming amount of support, Lawn decided to organize an event called Food Truck Friendze. A portion of the proceeds made during the event will go towards helping Stafford get her business running again.

She says Stafford and her team have countlessly impacted the community and it would have been a loss to not have them there.

“I spoke with her and she’s already thinking ahead,” Lawn said, “... thinking the weeks, thinking the months, thinking the years ahead of how they’re going to get back.”

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sloan Convention Center.

More details about the event can be found on Pippin Pop Popcorn Shoppe’s Facebook page.

Ladybugs Fritter and Fries also have a “GoFundMe” for those interested in donating.

