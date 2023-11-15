Glasgow man charged with child sexual abuse

Man facing child abuse charges
Man facing child abuse charges(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is in jail facing child sexual abuse charges.

According to court records, a 7-year-old juvenile stated on Sept. 8 she was touched sexually by a man close to the family.

On Sept. 19, police responded to a suicidal subject call where police located the suspect in the abuse complaint, identified as Carlos Granados, 27, of Glasgow, with his wrists slit and a puncture to his throat with a knife.

After police responded, Granados was taken to a Nashville hospital for ‘advanced treatment.’

Granados was arrested on Nov. 13 and taken to the Warren County Jail charged with Sexual Abuse of a child under 12 (1st Degree).

According to court records, Granados was arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 14 and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
A pickup truck remains in the road as units from the Warren County Sheriff's Office investigate...
Russellville Road crash sends 2 to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Kentucky State Police responded to wrecked vehicle off of exit 30 near Louisville road.
Kentucky State Police investigating vehicle crash near Louisville Road
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North
Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now...
Target will be closed on Thanksgiving

Latest News

The House has passed new speaker Mike Johnson’s continuing resolution, potentially averting a...
Former state representative calls short term government shutdown solutions ‘stressful’
Animal Rescue Corp said in a news release Tuesday, rescuers found a total of 58 dogs, including...
Nearly 60 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Kentucky
Russell Coleman is Kentucky's 52nd Attorney General and says his transition team will work...
Attorney General-Elect Coleman announces transition team, priorities for new term
Ryleigh Wood is a kindergartener at Glasgow’s Highland Elementary that has a special message...
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Ryleigh Wood