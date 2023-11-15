Glasgow man charged with child sexual abuse

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is in jail facing child sexual abuse charges.

According to court records, a 7-year-old juvenile stated on Sept. 8 she was touched sexually by a man close to the family.

On Sept. 19, police responded to a suicidal subject call where police located the suspect in the abuse complaint, identified as Carlos Granados, 27, of Glasgow, with his wrists slit and a puncture to his throat with a knife.

After police responded, Granados was taken to a Nashville hospital for ‘advanced treatment.’

Granados was arrested on Nov. 13 and taken to the Warren County Jail charged with Sexual Abuse of a child under 12 (1st Degree).

According to court records, Granados was arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 14 and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

