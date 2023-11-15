More cantaloupe recalled for possible salmonella

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all...
Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about another cantaloupe recall due to the risk of salmonella.

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products.

This follows recalls of other cantaloupe products distributed by Eagle Produce of Scottsdale and Sophia Produce out of Nogales, Arizona.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency was the first to recognize the potential salmonella risk in the Vinyard products.

There have been no illnesses due to the cantaloupes reported to date.

But salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
A pickup truck remains in the road as units from the Warren County Sheriff's Office investigate...
Russellville Road crash sends 2 to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Kentucky State Police responded to wrecked vehicle off of exit 30 near Louisville road.
Kentucky State Police investigating vehicle crash near Louisville Road
Tyrell Whitney
Bowling Green man charged with Fentanyl trafficking following task force investigation
Ladybugs Fritter and Fries food truck after sustaining major damages due to the truck catching...
Food vendor starts fundraiser for local food truck destroyed in fire

Latest News

Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden, Xi hold first talks in a year. Global conflicts, fentanyl and stable ties top their agenda
Burn ban file graphic.
Burn ban issued for Warren County
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Horse loose on flight to Belgium forces cargo jet back to New York
This year, the holiday music will be performed by two separate groups who have ties to the...
Mammoth Cave National Park to host Cave Sing on Dec. 3