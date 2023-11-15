Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home

FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release...
FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release cockroaches into their house.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people would do anything to keep roaches out of their homes, but one pest control company wants to pay you to bring them in.

A North Carolina-based company, The Pest Informer, is offering $2,500 to a homeowner who will let them infest their home with American cockroaches.

It’s part of a study to help the company evaluate the effectiveness of a specific pest control technique.

If selected, you must live in your home for approximately 30 days, and you’re not allowed to use other pest control methods.

The company said it will resort to traditional cockroach treatment options if the new technique fails to eliminate the infestation within 30 days.

If you’re willing to take the risk, you have until Dec. 31 to apply on the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
A pickup truck remains in the road as units from the Warren County Sheriff's Office investigate...
Russellville Road crash sends 2 to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Kentucky State Police responded to wrecked vehicle off of exit 30 near Louisville road.
Kentucky State Police investigating vehicle crash near Louisville Road
Tyrell Whitney
Bowling Green man charged with Fentanyl trafficking following task force investigation
Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now...
Target will be closed on Thanksgiving

Latest News

A customer browses the holiday lights section at Blackhawk Hardware, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023,...
Retail sales slip in October as consumers pull back after summer splurges
William Walker
Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation
The CPSC used dramatic demonstrations to warn of the pitfalls that can ruin a happy holiday.
How to stay safe while cooking and decorating this holiday season
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Union workers at General Motors appear to have voted down tentative contract deal
FILE - Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at...
Dolly Parton’s new album is a detour from country music — could R&B be next?