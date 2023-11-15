Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man was arrested Tuesday after the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force conducted a home search during an investigation.

William Walker, 25, of Scottsville, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The task force obtained a search warrant for a home on Brownsford Road in Scottsville where they found Walker.

Police also found 2 pounds of marijuana along with scales and paraphernalia consistent with trafficking in illegal narcotics.

Two juveniles were also found in the home.

Walker was taken to the Allen County Detention Center where he remains as of Wednesday morning.

