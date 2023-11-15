Sheriff confirms identity of man struck and killed by truck in Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright has released the name of the man who was fatally stuck by a vehicle over the weekend.

We’re told Roy Sowders, 51, of Daviess County, was hit by a truck on Highway 231 North near Daviess County on Sunday.

Investigators have not revealed why they believe Sowders was on the road during the accident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.