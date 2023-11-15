Sheriff confirms identity of man struck and killed by truck in Ohio County

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright has released the name of the man who was fatally stuck by a vehicle over the weekend.

We’re told Roy Sowders, 51, of Daviess County, was hit by a truck on Highway 231 North near Daviess County on Sunday.

Investigators have not revealed why they believe Sowders was on the road during the accident.

