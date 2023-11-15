Sports Connection 11-12-23: Barren County Trojanettes and Franklin-Simpson Wildcats

Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb breakdown the second round of the high school football playoffs as only two teams remain. Then they talk to Barren County Trojanettes head coach Piper Lindsey and her two seniors Abby Varney and Katie Murphy. Later they sit down with Franklin-Simpson Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer and his senior squad of Gavin Dickerson, Mathias Dickerson and OJ Gamble.

