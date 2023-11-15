U.S. 31-EX in Glasgow set for multi-day closure next week

(WYMT)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A section of U.S. 31-EX (Business) in Glasgow is set for a multiple-day closure beginning on Nov. 20.

The road will close between the downtown square and Front Street at Water Street.

Access to businesses in the area will be maintained.

The closure is expected to take place until through Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The work is weather-dependent and there is rain in the forecast so the closure dates may change.

The closure is necessary so crews can do core testing for a design project.

