BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The humidity is expected to remain low and that is going to keep the wildfire risk elevated.

The same holds true for Thursday as well. Winds do look to remain fairly light, which would limit the spread of a fire.

A very warm Wednesday! (WBKO)

RAIN AHEAD: Our next best shot at some much-needed rain comes Friday as a cold front move through. Widespread showers could certainly help put a dent in the dryness.

RAIN AHEAD: Our next best shot at some much-needed rain comes Friday as a cold front move through. Widespread showers could certainly help put a dent in the dryness.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.