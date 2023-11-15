Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Hopkins County

Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Hopkins County
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Hopkinsville woman has been indicted by the Hopkins Circuit Grand Jury on manslaughter and persistent felony offender charges.

Tanisha Dhaliwal, 42, was arrested in August after police say drugs she sold led to the overdose death of Jenny Doolin.

In 2021, Doolin was found unresponsive on the 1700 block of Edwards Street, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives investigated Doolin’s death as an overdose and reportedly uncovered messages between Doolin and Tanisha Dhaliwal the night before her death.

Deputies say Doolin drove to Hopkinsville to meet Dhaliwal to buy pills known to contain fentanyl.

