Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway

KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say the crash on the eastbound Western Kentucky Parkway claimed a life Wednesday afternoon.

Amanda Holman, 33, of Belton, passed away in that accident, according to Trooper Ridge Porter.

Investigators revealed a black Cadillac was westbound on the parkway and crossed the median for an unknown reason, striking a blue Toyota Rav4 driven by Holman.

Police say the Rav4 then struck a freightliner. We’re told the driver of the Cadillac was flown to a hospital in Nashville.

