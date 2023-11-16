75-year-old stabbing victim says good Samaritan saved her life

An elderly woman who survived a stabbing reunited with the retired truck driver she says saved her life. (WUSA, ELDA ROBINSON, PRINCE GEORGE'S CO POLICE, CNN)
Published: Nov. 16, 2023
CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (WUSA) - A 75-year-old Maryland woman who survived a vicious knife attack was reunited with the retired truck driver she says saved her life.

The emotional reunion between 75-year-old Elda Robinson and Michael Moore took place Monday, just under two weeks after the attack at a Camp Springs restaurant. Moore was walking into Eddie Leonard’s Carry Out on Nov. 1 when a running man brushed by him.

When Moore opened the restaurant’s door, he found Robinson bleeding on the floor. She had just been stabbed nine times by the fleeing man, who stole her keys and left in her car.

At their reunion, Robinson cried as she fell into Moore’s arms in front of her Fort Washington home. She then recalled the moments after the attack.

“I was laying down on the ground. My throat was slit. There was blood coming out of my mouth. Nobody was there to help me. And this person walks in and says, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re bleeding,’” Robinson said. “If it wasn’t for this man, I would be dead today.”

Moore says he was traumatized by what happened to Robinson, and this reunion helps.

“I’m just glad that I was there to help you. That’s all. And I just wanted closure,” he said. “That lays heavy on my conscience.”

Moore says he called 911 and used paper towels from the restaurant to apply pressure to Robinson’s wounds and stop the bleeding until paramedics came.

Robinson spent more than a week hospitalized in critical condition before she was sent home to continue her recovery. She has wounds to her throat, eye, face, chest and arms.

“Even in something as horrible as this, you just have to remind yourself how much there is to be thankful for. I’ll use the word ‘hero,’ you know,” said Robinson’s son, Paul Becker.

Police arrested 30-year-old James Minor in relation to the attack. He is charged with first-and second-degree attempted murder, robbery, auto theft and other related charges.

After dumping Robinson’s car near a family member’s home, Minor allegedly stole his brother’s car and fled to his mother’s house, according to court documents.

Minor’s family members called police after seeing photos of the suspect broadcast after the stabbing. He is being held without bail.

Police say they don’t know why he allegedly attacked Robinson.

