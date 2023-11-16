Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 10, Allen County deputies responded to a collision on the 5700 block of New Glasgow Road.

Road work was being completed in the area and traffic was stopped in the southbound lane.

A white Chevrolet Equinox stopped behind a tractor-trailer when a black Ford Escape traveling on the southbound lane struck the Equinox in the rear and pushed it into the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Equinox was injured and the two passengers died from the collision.

Through investigation, officers determined that 32-year-old Amanda Farris was traveling at a high rate of speed and never used her brakes prior to the collision.

Farris was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless homicide and second-degree assault.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.