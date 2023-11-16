Bowling Green Police respond to incident on Lynnwood Way

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police responded to calls of shots fired on Lynnwood way in the early morning of Thursday, November 16.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots in the area before multiple police vehicles arrived shortly after.

Details are limited at this time, but Bowling Green Police say that there is no active threat in the area.

We will provide updates on this story when we know more.

