Bowling Green Police respond to incident on Lynnwood Way

Multiple officers responded to calls of shots fired on Lynnwood Way.
Multiple officers responded to calls of shots fired on Lynnwood Way.(WBKO)
By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police responded to calls of shots fired on Lynnwood way in the early morning of Thursday, November 16.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots in the area before multiple police vehicles arrived shortly after.

Details are limited at this time, but Bowling Green Police say that there is no active threat in the area.

We will provide updates on this story when we know more.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Walker
Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation
Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
Fire
Fire destroys home of 2 Metcalfe County Schools employees
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

Deputies say the victim drove to Hopkinsville to meet Dhaliwal to buy pills known to contain...
Hopkinsville woman indicted on manslaughter for overdose in Hopkins County
The wreck happened July 10 on the 5700 block of New Glasgow Road.
Woman charged in fatal July crash in Allen County
The events will be Friday Nov. 17 and Saturday Nov. 18 at the Glasgow Public Square.
Holiday events to cause road closures in Glasgow
Deputies say a man attempted to enter the front door of a residence but was unsuccessful and...
Barren County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted burglary at residence