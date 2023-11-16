Crime Stoppers: Burglars steal thousands in cash and merchandise from vape store

South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Gene Birk
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that happened on Nov. 4.

The burglary occurred at the Smoke N’ More Vape Store at 304 Old Morgantown Road.

Details are limited, but officers say two suspects forced their way into the store and stole $2,500 in cash and more than $1,000 in merchandise.

Both of them were wearing dark clothing.

If you recognize the two suspects, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

