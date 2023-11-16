Former judge arrested after slashing tires near an elementary school

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - As several parents attended a Thanksgiving meal at Auburn Elementary, they notified a school resource officer that there was a woman with a knife threatening to cut parents’ tires in a parking lot close to the school.

Officer Vince Brown responded to a parking lot in the back of 141 N. Lincoln Street, where he saw former judge Sue Carol Browning slash two tires of a vehicle with a butcher knife.

The officer confronted Browning who was holding the knife over her head. Browning then turned and ran into a building that was later determined to be her personal business.

Browning disposed of the knife in the business before being arrested and taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

She was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief, Menacing, Fleeing or Evading 2nd Degree (On Foot) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation.

