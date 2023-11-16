Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Oldham County firefighter

Flag flown at half staff
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, Nov. 20, in honor of an Oldham County firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Sgt. Thomas “Tom” Petschke Jr. of the Ballardsville Fire Department in Crestwood suffered a medical emergency while fighting a wildfire Saturday, Nov. 11.

Funeral services are being held at 11 a.m. today at the Crestwood campus of Southeast Christian Church. Petschke will be interred Monday in Acacia Park, Buffalo, New York.

Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.

Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Walker
Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation
Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Fire
Fire destroys home of 2 Metcalfe County Schools employees
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

A military grave marker was sold for scraps. WCSO said the marker has been returned to the...
WCSO investigating theft of a military grave marker
Multiple officers responded to calls of shots fired on Lynnwood Way.
Bowling Green Police respond to incident on Lynnwood Way
Speed Art Museum reopens with Andy Warhol exhibit
Speed Art Museum announces 2024 exhibitions
Deputies say the victim drove to Hopkinsville to meet Dhaliwal to buy pills known to contain...
Hopkinsville woman indicted on manslaughter for overdose in Hopkins County