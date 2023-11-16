Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.(Michigan State Police via WNEM)
By Emily Keinath and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A hunter in Michigan was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after he fell 25 feet from his tree stand.

According to Michigan State Police, the 61-year-old man was participating in opening day of firearm deer season in Roscommon County on Wednesday when he fell out of his tree stand.

Although he was seriously injured, police said he was able to crawl to his backpack on the ground, reach for his phone and call for help.

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.

The man’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
William Walker
Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Fire
Fire destroys home of 2 Metcalfe County Schools employees

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP...
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
RSV is straining some hospitals, and US officials are releasing more shots for newborns
A man found a rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving in alligator-infested waters.
Man finds intact mammoth jaw while diving
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, Alina Habba, left, and...
New York judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial