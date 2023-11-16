One last mild and dry day!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fire danger remains elevated thanks to the very low humidity in place.

One last mild and dry day!

A cold front is going to bring some beneficial rain showers on Friday. While rain totals are expected to be light, any rainfall will certainly be welcomed.

THE WEEKEND: Drier and cooler conditions are in store for Saturday and Sunday. Highs look fairly seasonable, but lows dip back down into that frosty range.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Walker
Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation
Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
Fire
Fire destroys home of 2 Metcalfe County Schools employees
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

One last mild and dry day!
One last mild and dry day!
Showers are coming on Friday and more rain is likely as we get into early next week.
Some active weather ahead
A cold front will bring rain on Friday then cooler, but mainly sunny skies over the weekend.
Dry and warmer Thursday
Wildfire Danger
The difference between Special Weather Statements for fire and Red Flag Warnings