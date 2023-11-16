One last mild and dry day!
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fire danger remains elevated thanks to the very low humidity in place.
A cold front is going to bring some beneficial rain showers on Friday. While rain totals are expected to be light, any rainfall will certainly be welcomed.
THE WEEKEND: Drier and cooler conditions are in store for Saturday and Sunday. Highs look fairly seasonable, but lows dip back down into that frosty range.
