BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fire danger remains elevated thanks to the very low humidity in place.

One last mild and dry day!

A cold front is going to bring some beneficial rain showers on Friday. While rain totals are expected to be light, any rainfall will certainly be welcomed.

THE WEEKEND: Drier and cooler conditions are in store for Saturday and Sunday. Highs look fairly seasonable, but lows dip back down into that frosty range.

