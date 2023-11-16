Scottsville skate park nears completion, welcomes first skaters

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Construction of a new skate park in Scottsville is nearing completion. Ramps, grind rails, and obstacles are already installed and in use, though the city still plans to add fencing, lights, and surveillance cameras.

The project has been in the works for the city since a high school class proposed it in 2019, though it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, American Ramp Company, an international skate park installation company, installed the components of the skate park on a concrete slab on East Cedar St.

Fencing, lights, and cameras are set to be installed in the coming weeks. A sign listing the park’s rules and regulations was installed today, and Scottsville Mayor David Burch says that as long as skaters adhere to those rules, they may use the park beginning today.

Burch also said that on the north side of Scottsville, the park provides an overdue attraction for local youth.

“I consider this an underserved part of the city of Scottsville,” Burch said. “We’re within walking distance of subsidized housing, a couple of different places, and this will give the kids an opportunity to come over and skate.”

Before the park’s installation, many of the city’s skaters were practicing in unsafe areas, putting themselves and potentially others at risk.

“As I go around town, I guess as I got into the project. I grew more conscious of kids skating and stuff in parking lots, sidewalks, and even in the streets,” Burch said. “So, I really think this park will give them a place to come where it’ll be safe, it’ll be well lit, well maintained. There will be plenty of driveby surveillance from our police department, and I think with the level of activity it brings to this area, it’s going to be a great asset.”

The skate park is also a stop on the city’s free transit system, providing transportation to those across the city who would like to skate.

An official ribbon cutting will be hosted sometime in the coming weeks, though that date depends on when fence construction is complete.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.