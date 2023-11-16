Scottsville skate park nears completion, welcomes first skaters

Ramps, grind rails, and obstacles are already installed and in use, though the city still plans to add fencing, lights, and surveillance cameras.
By Derek Parham
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Construction of a new skate park in Scottsville is nearing completion. Ramps, grind rails, and obstacles are already installed and in use, though the city still plans to add fencing, lights, and surveillance cameras.

The project has been in the works for the city since a high school class proposed it in 2019, though it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, American Ramp Company, an international skate park installation company, installed the components of the skate park on a concrete slab on East Cedar St.

Fencing, lights, and cameras are set to be installed in the coming weeks. A sign listing the park’s rules and regulations was installed today, and Scottsville Mayor David Burch says that as long as skaters adhere to those rules, they may use the park beginning today.

Burch also said that on the north side of Scottsville, the park provides an overdue attraction for local youth.

“I consider this an underserved part of the city of Scottsville,” Burch said. “We’re within walking distance of subsidized housing, a couple of different places, and this will give the kids an opportunity to come over and skate.”

Before the park’s installation, many of the city’s skaters were practicing in unsafe areas, putting themselves and potentially others at risk.

“As I go around town, I guess as I got into the project. I grew more conscious of kids skating and stuff in parking lots, sidewalks, and even in the streets,” Burch said. “So, I really think this park will give them a place to come where it’ll be safe, it’ll be well lit, well maintained. There will be plenty of driveby surveillance from our police department, and I think with the level of activity it brings to this area, it’s going to be a great asset.”

The skate park is also a stop on the city’s free transit system, providing transportation to those across the city who would like to skate.

An official ribbon cutting will be hosted sometime in the coming weeks, though that date depends on when fence construction is complete.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
William Walker
Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Fire
Fire destroys home of 2 Metcalfe County Schools employees

Latest News

Med Center Health emergency sign.
As RSV cases spike, local doctor gives advice on how to stay healthy and safe
Sue Carol Browning was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, menacing, menacing, and...
Former Judge arrested for slashing tires near elementary school
Sebastian Howard, 23, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, violation...
UPDATE: Man arrested in shots fired call on Lynnwood Way
Ramps, grind rails, and obstacles are already installed and in use, though the city still plans...
Scottsville skate park nears completion, welcomes first skaters