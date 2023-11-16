Speed Art Museum announces 2024 exhibitions

Speed Art Museum reopens with Andy Warhol exhibit
Speed Art Museum announced its 2024 exhibitions.(tcw-wave)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking to explore the arts in Louisville, the Speed Art Museum unveiled its 2024 exhibitions.

Coming in February, the museum will see its first South Asian Art Exhibition. It’s titled “India” and features South Asian paintings from the San Diego Museum of Art.

“Beautiful, delicate paintings that give us deep insight into the life of royalty in India,” Speed Art Museum Director Raphaela Platow said.

The exhibit opens in February 2024 and runs until May.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Walker
Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation
Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Fire
Fire destroys home of 2 Metcalfe County Schools employees
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

BGJWC President Liz Bernard Clark said when it comes to donating used coats, check for holes,...
Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club accepting donations for 32nd annual ‘Coats for Kids’ drive
Ryleigh Wood is a kindergartener at Glasgow’s Highland Elementary that has a special message...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ryleigh Wood
The experience is personalized for each of the groups that visit, in an educational and fun way.
Briarwood Elementary robotics team visits SKyPAC for ‘Behind the Curtains’ tour
The last day to donate is Friday, November 10.
WCPS collecting turkeys, whole chickens for families in need ahead of holiday season
Vickie Smith has a passion for helping others and has touched countless lives in her community....
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Vickie Smith