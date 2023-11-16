State trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says

The crash occurred on I-40 East near the Kingston Springs exit in Cheatham County, Tennessee.
By Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man was arrested after he drove off with a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper hanging out of his car, according to an arrest report.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday around 1 p.m. after they saw a car tailgating another car at the Interstate 440 and Interstate 24 eastbound split.

The suspect, Michael Moore, eventually slowed and yielded to the right shoulder near mile marker 54, police said. The trooper made his way over to Moore and said he was high and the car wasn’t in park, according to the report.

Police said Moore was asked to step out of the car and leave his wallet and phone inside the car. Moore opened the driver-side door and became fidgety, reaching for the left bottom of the driver’s seat.

With Moore’s hand on the bottom of the driver’s seat, the trooper opened the driver-side door and reached into the car to turn it off. Then Moore drove off with the trooper hanging out of the car, according to the report.

The trooper was eventually able to get into the car and steer the car into a concrete wall.

After struggling, the trooper was able to detain Moore.

After Moore was arrested, the officer searched the car and said they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun on the bottom left side of the driver’s seat.

Moore was arrested with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a first responder.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Walker
Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation
Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Fire
Fire destroys home of 2 Metcalfe County Schools employees
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

FILE - This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the UK, a world first
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
A military grave marker was sold for scraps. WCSO said the marker has been returned to the next...
WCSO investigating theft of a military grave marker
A grand jury is considering criminal charges for Alec Baldwin in a fatal movie set shooting....
Expert discusses possibility of Alec Baldwin facing criminal charges