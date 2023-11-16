This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers and supporters of Junior Achievement’s fundraiser: Chili & Cheese & Community.

This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers and supporters of Junior Achievement’s fundraiser: Chili & Cheese & Community. Sponsored by English Lucas Priest and Owsley LLP and Sublime Media Group and presented in partnership with the WKU Alumni Association and WBKO, this community event gathered JA supporters throughout our area to raise money for JA programs and to recognize the hard work JA undertakes in providing financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work and career readiness curriculum to students. JA of South Central Kentucky is humbled by the tremendous outpouring of community support shown during this event and the dedicated volunteers who made this fundraiser a success! Many thanks to Wendy’s and Montana Grille of Bowling Green and our hardworking JA Board for their commitment to Junior Achievement. And, to the community in which we live and work, we are grateful to each and every one of you for advocating for JA and impacting the young leaders of tomorrow.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

