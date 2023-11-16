WCSO investigating theft of a military grave marker

By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a military service marker.

The office reports that the marker was taken to sell for scrap.

“Fortunately the scrap yard purchased it and then contacted a local funeral home to notify the next of kin and return it,” the office wrote on social media. “This is an absolute disgrace on so many levels.”

The office also reported that they are aware of the people involved in the theft and will be seeking charges.

