Child’s body found in Kentucky; two arrested on murder charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said they believe they found the body of 4-year-old Chloe Darnel.

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official identification.

In a Facebook post, deputies said initial reports indicate that the child may have been missing since September. The investigation began Monday morning with a phone call to the sheriff’s office.

“One of my officers took a welfare visit to go check on the well-being because some family members had reported they hadn’t seen this child in quite some time,” said Sheriff Bill Elliot.

Police arrested 24-year-old Brittany Slaughter and 34-year-old Adam Hayes, both of Williamsburg, in connection with Darnel’s disappearance. Both Slaughter and Hayes were charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Slaughter and Hayes are being held at the Whitley County Detention Center on $500,000 bond each.

We’re told Slaughter is related to Darnel and had custody of her.

