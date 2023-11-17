Child’s body found in Kentucky; two arrested on murder charges

Child’s body found in Kentucky; two arrested on murder charges
By WKYT News Staff and Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said they believe they found the body of 4-year-old Chloe Darnel.

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official identification.

In a Facebook post, deputies said initial reports indicate that the child may have been missing since September. The investigation began Monday morning with a phone call to the sheriff’s office.

“One of my officers took a welfare visit to go check on the well-being because some family members had reported they hadn’t seen this child in quite some time,” said Sheriff Bill Elliot.

Police arrested 24-year-old Brittany Slaughter and 34-year-old Adam Hayes, both of Williamsburg, in connection with Darnel’s disappearance. Both Slaughter and Hayes were charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Slaughter and Hayes are being held at the Whitley County Detention Center on $500,000 bond each.

We’re told Slaughter is related to Darnel and had custody of her.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Howard
Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired investigation on Lynnwood Way
Sue Carol Browning was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, menacing, and more.
Former judge arrested after slashing tires near an elementary school
Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured
A Guide to Kentucky Car Insurance

Latest News

Vehicle crashes into home
BGPD on scene at a collision on Campbell Lane
This was all in an effort to support Bowling Green's growing population for those in...
Dr. Catherine Ward Center for new Americans is now open
After the presents have been gathered and dropped off staff members and community volunteers...
BGCBG asking community to ‘adopt’ club members for annual Christmas party
Hankison heads toward the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse in Louisville
Government may prosecute other officers before retrying Brett Hankison
Exit 26, northbound I-65
Operation PRIDE’s ‘Beautifi-65′ takes over Exit 26 northbound in Bowling Green