Emotional day in court for family of Madison County murder victim
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The murder suspect in a Madison County murder was back in court Friday for a status hearing.

Shannon Gilday is charged with Jordan Morgan’s murder.

Police say Gilday broke into Morgan’s father’s mansion in 2022 and shot and killed her.

Emotions ran high inside the courtroom. Family members cried out, asking, “Why did you kill my daughter? Why did you kill her?”

At Gilday’s status hearing at Madison County Circuit Court, the prosecution handed over their discovery to the defense.

It’s a long process that Jordan Morgan’s family and friends have sat through since the tragedy unfolded in February of 2022.

”My family has not stayed in our home, not one night since this killing was done. Not one night,” Wesley Morgan said.

Friends say delays, motions, and stalling tactics have only added to their burden.

“It’s torture for the family and for the friends that come here. It’s very hard for all of us to have to have to face this every couple of months,” Mica Sims said.

Sims and others wore shirts that read “Justice for Jordan.” Sims says they’ll continue coming out here for her.

“We need to remember her. We need to keep her memory alive. We need it to be done. We need justice for her. There’s a reason for justice for Jordan,” Sims said.

Gilday is currently on the list for a psych evaluation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC).

Gilday’s lawyer also tells us they don’t expect to get Gilday into KCPC for that evaluation until sometime next year because of delays.

