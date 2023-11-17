Kentucky State Police investigates shooting In Todd County

ALLEGRE, Ky. (WBKO) - Three men were arrested after a shooting investigation in Todd County.

Charles Segers, 75, of Elkton, Christopher Segers, 51, of Elkton and Clayton Segers, 18, of Sharon Grove were charged with trespassing, fourth-degree assault, terroristic threatening and first-degree wanton endangerment.

On Sunday, Kentucky State Police responded to a call on Pilot Rock Road in Todd County at 2:45 p.m.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Paul Vangotum, 47, of Pembroke, was involved in a fight with the three men regarding property. During the fight police said that Vangotum fired a gun hitting all three of them.

Charles Segers was transported to Jennie Stuart where he has since been released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Christopher Segers was life-flighted to Vanderbilt where he has since been released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clayton Segers was life-flighted to Skyline where he has since been released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vangotum was also transported to Jennie Stuart where he was released with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police.

