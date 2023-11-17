Local fundraising event helps raise funds for local food truck destroyed in fire

Owner of Ladybug Fritters and Fries Jennifer Stafford and her husband Larry Stafford running...
Owner of Ladybug Fritters and Fries Jennifer Stafford and her husband Larry Stafford running the food truck.(Jennifer Stafford)
By Presley Allen
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Bowling Green’s food truck community came together to help one of their own.

Local food trucks participated in Food Truck Friendze outside of Sloan Convention Center to help get Ladybug Fritters and Fries back in business. The truck was destroyed recently after it went up in flames.

The owner of Pippin’ Pop Popcorn Shoppe, Ashley Yawn, organized the event after noticing a local vendor in need.

“It’s just the right thing to do for a group of ladies and a couple (of) guys at Ladybugs that have just done so much for our community,” Lawn said. “It’s a great way to give back and a great way for all of us to come together.”

A portion of the proceeds made by the businesses will be given to Ladybugs Fritters and Fries. Some vendors even offered to donate all of their proceeds to the cause.

The owner of Ladybugs Fritters and Fries, Jennifer Stafford, says it feels amazing to have the community supporting her during such a trying time.

“It’s been really amazing and it kind of helps when you’re depressed and down in the dumps about something that’s happened, but when you know that people are behind you, it really does help,” Stafford said.

Ladybugs Fritter and Fries also have a GoFundMe for those interested in donating.

More information and updates regarding the event can be found on Pippin Pop Popcorn Shoppe’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured
Sebastian Howard
Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired investigation on Lynnwood Way
William Walker
Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Foster kids across Kentucky are sleeping in government offices and state parks due to a...
Kentucky facing Foster Care crisis, children sleeping in government offices
Med Center Health emergency sign.
As RSV cases spike, local doctor gives advice on how to stay healthy and safe
Sue Carol Browning was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, menacing, menacing, and...
Former Judge arrested for slashing tires near elementary school
Sebastian Howard, 23, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, violation...
UPDATE: Man arrested in shots fired call on Lynnwood Way