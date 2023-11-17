Man airlifted to hospital after car and bike crash in Todd County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A person was severely injured after a car and bike crash in Todd County on Wednesday.

Todd County Sheriffs Office responded to collision of a car versus bicycle.

The driver of the car, Steven Kennedy, of Hopkinsville, was traveling east on Highway 68 when the bicyclist, Jacob Hoover, pulled out in front of Kennedy.

Hoover was transported by life flight to Skyline for his injury.

No updates have been released on Hoover’s condition.

