Man airlifted to hospital after car and bike crash in Todd County

The driver of the car, Steven Kennedy, of Hopkinsville, was traveling east on Highway 68 when...
The driver of the car, Steven Kennedy, of Hopkinsville, was traveling east on Highway 68 when the bicyclist, Jacob Hoover, pulled out in front of Kennedy.(Todd County Sheriff's Office)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A person was severely injured after a car and bike crash in Todd County on Wednesday.

Todd County Sheriffs Office responded to collision of a car versus bicycle.

The driver of the car, Steven Kennedy, of Hopkinsville, was traveling east on Highway 68 when the bicyclist, Jacob Hoover, pulled out in front of Kennedy.

Hoover was transported by life flight to Skyline for his injury.

No updates have been released on Hoover’s condition.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured
Sebastian Howard
Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired investigation on Lynnwood Way
William Walker
Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green
The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green adding a Topgolf Swing Suite
Owner of Ladybug Fritters and Fries Jennifer Stafford and her husband Larry Stafford running...
Local fundraising event helps raise funds for local food truck destroyed in fire
Foster kids across Kentucky are sleeping in government offices and state parks due to a...
Kentucky facing Foster Care crisis, children sleeping in government offices
Med Center Health emergency sign.
As RSV cases spike, local doctor gives advice on how to stay healthy and safe