The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green adding a Topgolf Swing Suite

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green is opening the first Topgolf Swing Suite in western and southern Kentucky.

The suite will feature two high-tech simulator bays and a variety of virtual games including signature Topgolf target games such as dodgeball, hockey, baseball, golf, and more.

“The Mint properties are designed to provide multiple leisure and recreation options for our guests, and our Topgolf Swing Suite is the perfect complement to the gaming and entertainment we already have,” said James Mahnesmith, General Manager of The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green in a press release.

Up to eight people can play, eat, drink, and hang out in each bay. The space will be available to rent for business and social gatherings.

“We are proud to team with The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain adults of all ages and skill levels in the region around Bowling Green,” said Full Swing COO Jason Fierro.

The Topgolf Swing Suite will open on Monday, Nov. 20, in the Post-Time Race and Sports Lounge.

For updates or to make online reservations, go to themintbowlinggreen.com.

