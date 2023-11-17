Officer Davis, Bowling Green Police speak to local students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officer Matt Davis and other Bowling Green Police officers visited local elementary schools to speak to students on the nature of their work Thursday morning.

Officer Davis visited Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary to read a story for kindergarten students and answer questions on how the police help the community.

Other Bowling Green Police officers visited T.C. Cherry Elementary to speak to students on what happens when they call 911 and the importance of knowing names, addresses and phone numbers.

Officer Davis was critically injured in a shooting back in July, and is still on the road to recovery but continuing his role in supporting the community.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.