Officer Davis, Bowling Green Police speak to local students

Officer Matt Davis and other members of the Bowling Green Police Department visit local...
Officer Matt Davis and other members of the Bowling Green Police Department visit local elementary students to speak on the importance of their work and role in the community.(Bowling Green Independent School District)
By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:07 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officer Matt Davis and other Bowling Green Police officers visited local elementary schools to speak to students on the nature of their work Thursday morning.

Officer Davis visited Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary to read a story for kindergarten students and answer questions on how the police help the community.

Other Bowling Green Police officers visited T.C. Cherry Elementary to speak to students on what happens when they call 911 and the importance of knowing names, addresses and phone numbers.

Officer Davis was critically injured in a shooting back in July, and is still on the road to recovery but continuing his role in supporting the community.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pending an upcoming court appearance, Adler is expected to vacate the premises in the next month.
Bowling Green man evicted from mobile home over alleged property manager bias
Sebastian Howard
Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired investigation on Lynnwood Way
32-year-old Amanda Farris was arrested and charged after a fatal collision in July that left...
Allen County woman arrested after fatal collision in July that left 2 dead, 1 injured
William Walker
Scottsville man charged with drug trafficking after task force investigation
Sue Carol Browning was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, menacing, menacing, and...
Former judge arrested after slashing tires near an elementary school

Latest News

BGJWC President Liz Bernard Clark said when it comes to donating used coats, check for holes,...
Bowling Green Junior Woman’s Club accepting donations for 32nd annual ‘Coats for Kids’ drive
Ryleigh Wood is a kindergartener at Glasgow’s Highland Elementary that has a special message...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ryleigh Wood
The experience is personalized for each of the groups that visit, in an educational and fun way.
Briarwood Elementary robotics team visits SKyPAC for ‘Behind the Curtains’ tour
The last day to donate is Friday, November 10.
WCPS collecting turkeys, whole chickens for families in need ahead of holiday season